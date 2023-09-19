Babar Azam Attends Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wedding - In Pics
19 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding on Tuesday.
The Pakistan skipper wore a navy blue Nehru coat and paired it with the same coloured trousers. He hugged Shaheen upon reaching the venue.
Babar Azam also hugged former captain Shahid Afridi during the wedding. Incidentally, Shahid is Shaheen's father-in-law.
Shaheen Shah Afridi had married Ansha in February 2023. They decided to marry again in a grand manner this month.
Babar Azam was there with Shaheen Shah Afridi during the latter's first wedding in February.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was last seen in Pakistan colours during the Asia Cup 2023.
The Pakistan pacer will be next seen in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Singh In King: A Look Back At Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes In An Over