Babar Azam Education Qualification
Some sources report that he completed his schooling up to class 8th (approximately 14 years old).
Azam completed an executive education program called "Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS)" at the prestigious Harvard Business School in the US.
Babar Azam is one of the great Pakistan batters.
Babar featured in 52 Test matches so far and scored 3898 runs.
Babar Azam has featured in 109 T20Is and scored 3698 runs.
Babar Azam played 117 ODIs and scored 5729 runs so far.
Babar Azam also holds the record for most hundreds in a series (6-centuries).
