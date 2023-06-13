Babar Azam will be a vital cog for Colombo Strikers as the Pakistan captain is in lethal form.
Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be the Asset for Galle Gladiators.
David Miller will again be a vital cog for his LPL franchise Jaffna Kings.
Matthew Wade will be the player to watch out for Dambulla Aura
Pakistan star batter Fakhar Zaman will be the player to watch out for.
Wanindu Hasaranga: The spinner can easily spin the web against big batters and easily can prove himself as an asset for Kandy Falcons.
