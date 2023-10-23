Babar Azam To Virat Kohli: Highest Scores In Chennai At No.3 In ODI World Cup 2023
23 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli: 85 (S/R: 73)
Kane Williamson: 78 (S/R: 73)
Steve Smith: 46 (S/R: 65)
Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, with 354 runs to his name in just five matches.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam amassed crucial 74 runs against Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium on October 23 in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
The Indian batter Virat Kohli has a stunning average of 118.00 in just five matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's Best Outings In His Career