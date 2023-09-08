Top 10 Worst Umpires in Cricket History As Of 2023
08 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Steve Bucknor’s lowest point came in the Brisbane test of 2003 that the LBW decision to remove Sachin Tendulkar by Jason Gillespie was the worst and they probably had a point.
2. Joel Wilson suffered the fate of being exposed after making a series of howlers in the Ashes series of 2019..
3. Kumar Dharmasena, his most debated decisions were against Indian players, and he did have a poor series when India hosted England in 2016/17.
4. Darrell Hair, this was a man who only rose to prominence on the back of controversy as he famously no balled Muttiah Muralitharan for ‘throwing’.
5. Daryl Harper, one of his more controversial moments came when a bouncer from Glenn McGrath somehow led to an LBW decision against India.
6. Emerson consistently called Murali for chucking and this was the game where Sri Lankan Captain Arjuna Ranatunga led his team from the field. The umpire had a poor game overall, missing a clear run out, and he was not asked to officiate again..
7. Asoka De Silva, Matthew Hayden attracting most attention when De Silva gave him out LBW when the ball clearly pitched outside leg stump.
8. Kumar Sangakkara was especially unfortunate to be on the wrong end of one of Koertzen’s worst calls. When he was given out caught when the ball had clearly hit his arm.
9. A delivery from Josh Hazlewood had clearly missed Cheteshwar Pujara’s gloves by some margin but the umpire Ian Gould felt that it had taken a nick.
10. Aleem Dar, his worst ever decision came when India played South Africa and he gave Sachin Tendulkar not out when he’d clearly nicked the ball to the slips.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, Babar Azam: Last 8 Innings Knock