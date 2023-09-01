Babar Azam ODI Centuries: Away v/s Home
Babar Azam hailing from Pakistan has scored a total of 19 centuries out of which 9 are away from home and 13 came in home matches.
Babar Azam has scored the most centuries against West Indies Team which counts to 5 centuries.
Against Sri Lanka Babar Azam has scored 3 centuries.
Babar Azam has also scored 3 brilliant centuries against Australia.
Against Zimbabwe Pakistan Batter Babar Azam has scored 2 centuries.
2 Centuries from Babar Azam came against New Zealand.
Against England Babar has scored 2 centuries.
The most recent century of Babar Azam came against Nepal in the opening match Asia Cup 2023.
Babar Azam scored a century against South African team.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli In ODIs After 101 Innings