Babar Azam ODI Centuries: Away v/s Home

01 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

Babar Azam hailing from Pakistan has scored a total of 19 centuries out of which 9 are away from home and 13 came in home matches.

Babar Azam has scored the most centuries against West Indies Team which counts to 5 centuries.

Against Sri Lanka Babar Azam has scored 3 centuries.

Babar Azam has also scored 3 brilliant centuries against Australia.

Against Zimbabwe Pakistan Batter Babar Azam has scored 2 centuries.

2 Centuries from Babar Azam came against New Zealand.

Against England Babar has scored 2 centuries.

The most recent century of Babar Azam came against Nepal in the opening match Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam scored a century against South African team.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli In ODIs After 101 Innings

 Find Out More