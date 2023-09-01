Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli In ODIs After 101 Innings
01 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is considered one of the finest batters in white-ball cricket.
Indian superstar batter Virat Kohli is known as a modern-day great in all formats of cricket.
Both Babar and Virat have been frequently compared by fans and cricket experts.
After 101 innings, Babar has scored 5202 runs, and Virat has amassed 4241 runs.
Both great cricketers averages are 58.44 for the Pakistan skipper. Virat's average is 49.31 after 101 innings.
However, their strikes are almost close to each other, with Babar having 88.81 compared to Virat's 86.18.
Pakistan's skipper has scored more fifties as compared to the former Indian skipper. Babar has notched up 28 half-centuries, and Virat has scored 23 fifties.
Babar Azam has notched up 18 tons after 101 innings, compared to Kohli's 13 tons.
