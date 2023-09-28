Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli - ODI World Cup Stats
28 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian batter Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is considered as one of the greatest batters in ODI cricket.
Here are the Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli in ODI World Cup.
Virat Kohli has appeared in three ODI World Cups whereas Babar Azam has just played only one ODI World Cup.
The Indian batter Kohli has played 26 matches. The Pakistan skipper has just played 8 ODI World Cup matches.
Kohli has amassed 1030 runs in the tournament whereas Babar Azam has notched up 474 runs till now in ODI World Cup.
Babar Azam's average 67.71 in World Cups. The Indian batter Virat Kohli has a decent average of 46.81 in the tournament.
Virat Kohli has notched up 2 tons and 6 World Cup fifties. Whereas, Pakistan skipper has 3 half centuries and 1 century to his name.
