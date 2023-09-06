Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Fixtures | Check Details

06 Sep, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

6th September, Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3:00 PM)

9th September, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

10th September, Pakistan vs India at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

12th September, India vs Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

14th September, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

15th September, India vs Bangladesh at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

17th September, FINAL at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)

