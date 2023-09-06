Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Fixtures | Check Details
06 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
6th September, Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3:00 PM)
9th September, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
10th September, Pakistan vs India at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
12th September, India vs Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
14th September, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
15th September, India vs Bangladesh at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
17th September, FINAL at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (3:00 PM)
