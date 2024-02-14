Bajrang Punia Educational Qualification
Punia started wrestling at the age of 7, in a local mud wrestling school encouraged by his father, himself a wrestler.
Bajrang's passion for the sport led him to prioritize wrestling over formal education.
During school, Bajrang reportedly started skipping classes to dedicate more time to practice.
Bajrang moved to Delhi's renowned Chhatrasal Stadium at the age of 14 for further training under coach Ramphal Mann.
There's no official confirmation about Punia completing high school or pursuing any formal higher education degrees.
Punia's unwavering dedication to wrestling has demonstrably paid off, making him a decorated champion and an inspiration to many.
