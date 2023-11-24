Batters with most T20I sixes from No.3 or below
IND vs AUS T20i: India won against Australia by 2 wickets with one ball to spare.
Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show and scored 80 runs off 42 balls.
The Indian Captain smashed 4 sixes and currently stands on 4th place on the list.
5. 99 - Kieron Pollard (83 innings)
4. 100 - Suryakumar Yadav (47 innings)
3. 105 - David Miller (98 innings)
2. 106 - Virat Kohli (98 innings)
1. 120 - Eoin Morgan (107 innings)
