Batters with most T20I sixes from No.3 or below

24 Nov, 2023

Sujanta Roy

IND vs AUS T20i: India won against Australia by 2 wickets with one ball to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show and scored 80 runs off 42 balls.

The Indian Captain smashed 4 sixes and currently stands on 4th place on the list.

5. 99 - Kieron Pollard (83 innings)

4. 100 - Suryakumar Yadav (47 innings)

3. 105 - David Miller (98 innings)

2. 106 - Virat Kohli (98 innings)

1. 120 - Eoin Morgan (107 innings)

