BCCI Awards 2024: Check Predicted Winners List
Rohit Sharma's brilliant leadership in ODI World Cup and his several records will also make him a potential winner for the BCCI Award.
Considering Mohammed Shami's performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, he will also be the award winner in 2024 ceremony.
Mohammed Siraj's brilliant performance with the ball in the Asia Cup and World Cup makes him an ideal candidate for the award.
Virat Kohli will be among the winners as under his leadership India played the inaugural WTC final. He recently broke the record for most ODI centuries.
Kuldeep Yadav has also done brilliant work with his bowling, he is likely to be the ideal candidate for an award.
Gill will be honored with the Cricketer of the Year award following his impressive performance in 12 months.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri who helped India to register a historic win in Australia in the Test series will be honored.
