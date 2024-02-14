Ben Stokes Education Qualification

14 Feb, 2024

Nikhil

Ben Stokes is the current England Test Skipper

He was born in Christchurch, New Zealand but moved to England at the age of 12

There he attended Cockermouth School and even played cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club

He left the school at the of 16

He just has one General Certificate of Secondary Education in physical education

Ben Stokes is set to play his 100th Test against India in Rajkot, on February 15

