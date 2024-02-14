Ben Stokes Education Qualification
Ben Stokes is the current England Test Skipper
He was born in Christchurch, New Zealand but moved to England at the age of 12
There he attended Cockermouth School and even played cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club
He left the school at the of 16
He just has one General Certificate of Secondary Education in physical education
Ben Stokes is set to play his 100th Test against India in Rajkot, on February 15
