Best Catching Efficiency In World Cup Since 2011- In Pics
Since 2011 Cricket World Cup Australia has taken 140 catches and dropped 24. The team has a catching efficiency of 85.40%
Team India has taken a total of 145 catches and dropped 25 catches since 2011 World Cup. The team as a catching efficiency of 85.30%
Bangladesh has taken 91 catches since 2011 World Cup and dropped 25. The team has a catching efficiency of 78.40%
The South African Cricket team has taken 137 catches and dropped 38 since 2011 Cricket World Cup. The team has a catching efficiency of 78.30%
Afghanistan has taken a total of 48 catches and dropped 14. The team has an efficiency of 77.40%
The England cricket team has taken a total of 112 catches since 2011 World Cup and dropped 54 catches. The team has a catching efficiency of 75.20%
New Zealand has taken 141 catches since 2011 World Cup and dropped 54 catches. The team has a catching efficiency of 72.30%
The Sri Lankan cricket team has taken a total of 90 catches since 2011 World Cup and dropped 43. The team has a catching efficiency of
Pakistan has taken a total of 110 catches and dropped 59 catches. The team has a catching efficiency of 65.10%
Bottom of the table is Netherlands cricket team taking 19 catches and dropped 13 catches since 2011 World Cup. The team has a catching efficiency of 59.40%
