India vs England in 2024 where India won by 434 runs.
India registered a 372-run victory against New Zealand in 2021.
India vs South Africa in 2015 by 337 runs.
India vs New Zealand in 2016 by 321 runs.
India registered 320 runs victory against Australia in Mohali on 2008.
Virat Kohli is currently missing the Test series against England citing personal reasons.
Ravichandran Ashwin recently picked his 500th wicket in the ongoing Test series against England
