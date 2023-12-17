Biggest ODI Wins For India In Terms Of Balls Remaining
17 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
263 vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2023 *
231 vs KEN, Bloemfontein, 2001
211 vs WI, Thiruvananthapuram, 2018
200 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023*
Team India hammered South Africa in the first ODI game, winning the match by eight wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Sai Sudharsan is the 17th Indian to score 50+ runs on his ODI debut. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match against South Africa.
KL Rahul becomes the first Indian captain to win the Pink ODI match in South Africa. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match on December 17.
