Biggest ODI Wins For India In Terms Of Balls Remaining

17 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

263 vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2023 *

231 vs KEN, Bloemfontein, 2001

211 vs WI, Thiruvananthapuram, 2018

200 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023*

Team India hammered South Africa in the first ODI game, winning the match by eight wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Sai Sudharsan is the 17th Indian to score 50+ runs on his ODI debut. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match against South Africa.

KL Rahul becomes the first Indian captain to win the Pink ODI match in South Africa. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match on December 17.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian Openers To Score 50+ Runs On ODI Debut

 Find Out More