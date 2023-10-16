Biggest ODI World Cup Upsets - From 1983 To 2023
16 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
India beat West Indies In 1983 World Cup Final - India won by 43 runs.
Zimbabwe beat Australia in 1983 World Cup - Zimbabwe won by 13 runs.
Ireland stunned England in 2011 World Cup - Ireland won by 3 wickets.
Kenya upset West Indies in 1996 World Cup - Kenya won by 73 runs.
Bangladesh shocked Pakistan in 1999 World Cup - Bangladesh won by 62 runs.
Bangladesh stun India in 2007 World Cup - Bangladesh won by 5 wickets.
Afghanistan beat England in 2023 World Cup - Afghanistan won by 69 runs.
