Birthday Boy Irfan Pathan: 8 Best Career Moments For The T20 World Cup Winner
India's left-arm legendary swinger turned 39 on October 27, 2023
Irfan Pathan 1st debuted against Australia at Adelaide Oval, Dec 12, 2003. With his best bowling figures of 7/59 in test match.
With his ability to swing the ball both ways, Pathan quickly established himself as a potentially effective bowler who regularly took wickets.
In 2006 Irfan Pathan became the 2nd bowler to take a hat-trick in a test match against Pakistan.
Irfan Pathan also played a crucial role in India lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He was also awarded the Man of the Match for his performance with bat and bowl.
Despite being a conventional swing bowler Irfan also added runs on the board with his ability to hit the ball.
After his retirement from cricket in 2020. Irfan now hosts cricket shows and does commentary in Hindi.
