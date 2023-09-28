Bowlers Who Have Dismissed David Warner The Most In International Cricket- In Pics
David Warner is an Australian top-order batsman. Warner has one of the brilliant strike rates in his cricketing career. Here are the bowlers who hold the record of dismissing Warner multiple times.
Stuart Broad recently retired from cricket. Broad has the record of dismissing David Warner the most. He got Warner out 20 times in 64 innings.
Indian right-hand spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Warner 14 times.
Although Warner in 27 innings has scored only 277 runs against the tight bowling line of Ashwin.
Legendary swing bowler James Anderson from England has dismissed Warner 12 times in 49 innings.
Right-arm fast bowler Chris Woakes has taken down David Warner 11 times in 33 innings.
Veteran South African pace sensation Dale Styen has dismissed Warner 9 times in 32 innings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Expensive Overs vs. India In One Day Internationals- In Pics