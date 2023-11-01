Bowlers With Longest Run-Up In Cricket History
Shoaib Akhtar - Pakistan's pacer also known as 'Rawalpindi Express', in his prime time he was one of the fastest bowlers in the modern times.
Dale steyn - Proteas pacer who has been absolutely magnificent in his career, he has bamboozled many good batters by his long 19 meters run-up and speed.
Michael Holding - One of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played the game, against England at the Adelaide Oval in 1979-80, his run-up was so long that he seemed to be starting out from the sightscreen.
Dennis Lillee - Remembered as the outstanding fast bowler of his generation, Lillee was out and out fast with a very long run-up.
Sir Wesley Winfield Hall - Sir Wesley Winfield Hall or Wes Hall as he is popularly remembered was a tall, lanky fast bowler from Barbados who had the reputation of having one of the longest bowling run-ups.
David Lawrence - Though erratic and wayward at times, Lawrence with a very long run-up and brisk pace troubled the batsmen picking up five wickets.
Bob Willis - Having spearheaded the English bowling attack throughout the 1970s, Bob Willis is still remembered by cricket fans today as one of the finest fast bowlers with a very long run-up.
