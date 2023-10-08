Bowlers With Most Wickets In 1-10 Overs Since ODI World Cup 2019
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj tops the list as he has taken 32 wickets in ODIs.
Aussie fast pacer Mitchell Starc strikes the list at number two as he has taken 25 wickets in ODIs.
Kiwis fast bowler Matt Henry also enters the list by taking 23 wickets in ODIs since 2019 World Cup.
Australia's well known fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes at number four as he has taken 19 wickets in ODIs.
Afghanistan's pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also makes his name at list at number five as he has taken 19 wickets in ODIs.
Interesting Fact: Virat Kohli is the only player in the Squad who smashed a century at Chepauk in ODIs.
