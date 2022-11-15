An important campaigner for Brazil since 2014, Neymar will be crucial for five-time champions at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, more importantly after a blistering start to the season with PSG. In 20 games across all competitions, Neymar has scored 15 goals for PSG this season so far.
15 Nov, 2022
Aged 37, Thiago Silva is still arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world and reads the game extremely well. After Neymar, he is the only the second player in Tite's squad to have represented Selecao at both the Brazil and Russia World Cups.
15 Nov, 2022
Since his debut for the national team nine years ago, Casemiro has established a name for himself in world football and will play a crucial role in Brazil's quest for sixth World Cup title. He recently moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
15 Nov, 2022
Lucas Paqueta helped Brazil confirm their place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the only goal against Colombia in the Qualifier last November. Paqueta developed an excellent chemistry with Neymar during the Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign, registering many goals and assists along the way.
15 Nov, 2022
Having gained a wealth of experience in top Europe leagues for the past nine years, Marquinhos is in his prime and is a true leader on the pitch. He is also comfortable on the ball and has got a fantastic leap, making up for his lack of height.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!