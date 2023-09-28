Brendon McCullum To Viv Richards- 5 Fastest Test Centuries In Pics
Brendon McCullum was a key player in the New Zealand cricket team. McCullum has been known for aggressive batting.
McCullum in 2016, made the record of scoring the fastest test century in just 54 balls against Australia.
All time legend of cricket Vivian Richards hailed from West Indies as he was popular for taking on the bowlers.
Fearless Vivian Richards went on to score the fastest test century in 1986. He just faced 56 deliveries by England bowlers to reach his century.
Veteran player and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has the record of scoring the fastest test century in 56 balls in a match against Australia in 2014.
Australia's prolific wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist holds the record for scoring his fastest test century in 2006. Adam scored his century in 57 deliveries with a match against England.
Jack Gregory is an Australian batter, he scored his fastest test century in 67 legal deliveries in 1921 against the South African cricket team.
