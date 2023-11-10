Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record At World Cup?
India star batter Virat Kohli is just a century away from breaking cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's ODI ton record, Kohli has slammed 49 ODI centuries so far which is equal to Tendulkar.
Kohli will look to break the record in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 clash against the Netherlands.
If Kohli fails to score a century against Dutch then there will be another chance in the semi-final which will be played against New Zealand.
Clash against New Zealand will be the do-or-die clash for India to book their berth into the final.
Virat Kohli slammed two centuries in the ongoing World Cup so far.
Sachin Tendulkar also lavished praise on Kohli after equaling the record saying that It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.
Interesting Fact: Virat Kohli has played more than 500 matches in his career and none of them were played in Pakistan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best XI in ODI World Cup 2023 From Group Stage