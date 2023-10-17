Cricket: Glenn Maxwell's String of Low Scores- In Pics
Glenn Maxwell is an all-rounder playing for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Maxwell is a clean striker of the ball and also is handy in taking wickets in his overs.
Max has been struggling to get runs on the board during crucial matches in the ICC World Cup.
Maxwell in the last seven innings couldn't score more than 80 runs averaging at 10 runs in an inning.
Maxwell in the last seven matches his runs were as follows:
In 18 balls Max was able to score 3 runs before he got out. In previous matches Max couldn't find his rhythm
Before Maxwell got bowled he scored mere 15 runs in 25 balls in his seven inning his highest runs was 25 runs coming in 50 balls
Even though Max's contribution to Australia's cricket has been praised. Now at the moment Glenn Maxwell has been finding it difficult to get runs on board.
