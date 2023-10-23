Cricket- Highest ODI Strike Rate After 150 Innings As Opener- In Pics
Veteran Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has the highest strike rate among all the ODI batters among openers. He had a strike of 97.9 in One Day Internationals
David Warner is a left-hand batsman from Australia has a brilliant strike rate of 96.7 in One Day Internationals
Former Australia's captain Adam Gilchrist has a strike rate of 93.6 in One Day International matches
Sri Lanka's legendary player S Jayasuriya has strike rate of 93.0 in One Day Internationals
Shikhar Dhawan was one the destructive openers from India and he has a strike rate of 92.9 in One Day Internationals
The player in form and currently leading India in the ICC World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma has strike rate of 92.7 in ODIs
The God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar has a strike rate of 90.9 as an opener in One Day Internationals
