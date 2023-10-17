Cricket In 2028 LA Olympics: All You Need To Know

Cricket is now officially a part of Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, marking the sport’s return to the Olympic stage after 128 years.
Cricket was a part of the 1900 Olympics in Paris with only two teams one from Great Britain and another from France competing for medals.
At the Paris 1900 Olympics, both teams played each other in a two-day Test match format. Now Tests on the International stage are played over 5 days. The two teams fielded 12 players instead of the traditional 11.
The sport is set to be a six-team T20 event, with the USA likely to get a direct berth on the virtue of being hosts as per the reports.
"After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at LA28." - Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
"It's great tidings for India as we have a great cricket team and some superb up-and-coming players with a lot of potential." - Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra
The format and qualification process for cricket at LA28 will be announced at a later date.
