Cricket Matches Cancelled Due To Air Pollution
06 Nov, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Seven years ago, on November 6, 2016, the intense air pollution and heavy smog enveloping the capital city resulted in the abandonment of two Ranji Trophy matches.
Bengal vs Gujarat at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi (2016)
Hyderabad vs Tripura at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi (2016)
India vs Sri Lanka, Delhi (2017)
The international cricketing community witnessed the severity of Delhi's air pollution when the India-Sri Lanka Test in December 2017 was paused.
Bangladesh, who arrived here on 1st November Wednesday, had decided against practising on 10th November, Friday as the pollution levels in the city hit the "severe plus" category.
Sri Lanka followed them into staying indoors on Saturday when the Air Quality Index stood at 407 in the morning.
