Cricket- Most Consecutive 300+ Total By Teams In One Day Internationals

13 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

A 300+ total runs in One Day Internationals is seen as essential for the team to defend the total.

Here's a list of teams who scored 300+ totals consecutively in One Day Internationals

In 2023, One Day Internationals, South Africa has 5 times surpassed a total of 300 runs.

India surpassed the 300+ runs six times in ODIs in 2020–21.

England in 2019 have crossed the 300+ total 7 times in One Day Internationals.

India in 2017 ODI Matches have surpassed 300 runs consecutively 5 times in One Day Internationals.

Australia has exceeded 300 runs six times in a row in One Day Internationals in 2007.

Sri Lanka has scored more than 300 runs five times in a row in ODI games since 2006.

