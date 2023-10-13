Cricket- Most Consecutive 300+ Total By Teams In One Day Internationals
A 300+ total runs in One Day Internationals is seen as essential for the team to defend the total.
Here's a list of teams who scored 300+ totals consecutively in One Day Internationals
In 2023, One Day Internationals, South Africa has 5 times surpassed a total of 300 runs.
India surpassed the 300+ runs six times in ODIs in 2020–21.
England in 2019 have crossed the 300+ total 7 times in One Day Internationals.
India in 2017 ODI Matches have surpassed 300 runs consecutively 5 times in One Day Internationals.
Australia has exceeded 300 runs six times in a row in One Day Internationals in 2007.
Sri Lanka has scored more than 300 runs five times in a row in ODI games since 2006.
