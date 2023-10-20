Cricket Players With Century On Their Birthday
140* - Tom Latham vs NED, Hamilton, 2022 (30th birthday)
134 - Sachin Tendulkar vs AUS, Sharjah, 1998 (25th birthday)
131* - Ross Taylor vs PAK, Pallekele, 2011 (27th birthday)
130 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs BAN, Karachi, 2008 (39th birthday)
100* - Vinod Kambli vs ENG, Jaipur 1993 (21st birthday)
101* - Mitchell Marsh vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2023 (32nd birthday)
Marsh is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Ross Taylor’s 131 vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Players With Most Centuries In ODI World Cup 2023