Cricket Players With Century On Their Birthday

20 Oct, 2023

Sunny Daud

140* - Tom Latham vs NED, Hamilton, 2022 (30th birthday)

134 - Sachin Tendulkar vs AUS, Sharjah, 1998 (25th birthday)

131* - Ross Taylor vs PAK, Pallekele, 2011 (27th birthday)

130 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs BAN, Karachi, 2008 (39th birthday)

100* - Vinod Kambli vs ENG, Jaipur 1993 (21st birthday)

101* - Mitchell Marsh vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2023 (32nd birthday)

Marsh is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Ross Taylor’s 131 vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.

