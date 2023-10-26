Cricket: Records Of Highest Total In One Day Internationals- In Pics
England scored the highest total of 498 runs against Netherlands on 17 June 2022 in Amstelveen with a run rate of 9.96 per over.
Similarly on 19 June 2018 England scored 481 runs against Australia with a run rate of 9.62 per over.
On August 30, 2016 In a match between England and Pakistan, England scored a massive 444 runs in 50 overs with a run ate of 8.88 per over.
Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 443 runs in a 50 over match against Netherlands on July 4, 2006 in Amstelveen
On January 18, 2015 South Africa scored 439 runs against West Indies in an ODI match held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South Africa chased down a massive target of 438 runs set by Australia on March 12, 2006 in Johannesburg
On October 25, 2015 South Africa smashed 438 runs against India in 50 overs at Wankehde
Australia smashed a target of 434 runs against South Africa on March 12, 2006 in Johannesburg
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WWE: Opponents For Brock Lesnar's Retirement Match