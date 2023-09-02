Cricket Records That Virat Kohli Cannot Break

02 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Most Test Matches, currently Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally and to surpass him Kohli need to play more than 90 Test matches

The former India captain is currently busy with Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma's 264 Runs, Virat Kohli is still unable to score 264.

Virat Kohli will be unable to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's ODI run record.

After the Asia Cup Virat Kohli will play ODI World Cup in India

The Batter recently smashed his 76th Century against West Indies in the recently concluded Test match

Virat Kohli is currently India's best batter

