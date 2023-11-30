Teams With Most T20I Tons
Team India tops the tally with 15 T20I centuries.
New Zealand comes second in the tally the team slammed 11 T20I tons so far.
Australia smashed eight T20I centuries and currently stands third in the list.
South Africa have eight T20I tons so far and currently on fourth position.
West Indies slammed six T20I centuries so far.
Pakistan comes sixth in the list as they smashed five centuries so far.
The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the United States and West Indies.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most International Hundreds Among Active Players