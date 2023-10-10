Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head In ODIs
10 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.
India and Afghanistan have played just three ODIs till now.
The Indian cricket team has won two matches so far.
The one match between these two sides has been tied.
Mohammed Shami made history in the ODI World Cup 2019 as he took a hat-trick when these two sides met.
Team India won their first match at the ODI World Cup 2023 encounter against Australia by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.
Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive 97-run knock against Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 8.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup - Most Runs For England