Cricket World Cup 6 Indian Cricketers To Play Two ODI World Cups At Home- In Pics
Here are 6 Lucky Players Who Got a Rare Chance To Play ICC World Cup Twice For India.
Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin led his team twice in World Cup.
Former Indian player and former coach of Nepal Manoj Prabhakar had the golden opportunity to represent India twice in the World Cup.
Former Indian batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu represented India twice at Men's World Cup.
Right-arm off spinner and handy batsman Ravichandran Ashwin first played his World Cup match in 2011 under M.S Dhoni captaincy.
In 2023 team India announced R Ashwin will be featuring in the ICC World Cup hosted by India.
Sachin Tendulkar was the top run scorer in 2003 ODI World Cup.
It was in 2011 Sachin Tendulkar before retiring he lifted his first World Cup victory.
Virat Kohli first played his World Cup in 2011 and most of the fans considered it was his prime phase.
Virat is now all set to feature for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup hosted by India.
