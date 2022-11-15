The Indian star spinner's favorite footballer is Argentina legend Diego Maradona.
15 Nov, 2022
India's ace pacer Bumrah's favorite footballer is the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He is known for his aggressive and goal scoring abilities
15 Nov, 2022
Indian skipper's favorite footballer is the English legend and star mid-fielder David Beckham
15 Nov, 2022
Cricket's Mr. 360 likes PSG star Lionel Messi
15 Nov, 2022
King Kohli favorite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo. Both of them have similar approach in their respective games.
15 Nov, 2022
