R Ashwin and Maradona

The Indian star spinner's favorite footballer is Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

15 Nov, 2022

Sunny Daud

Jasprit Bumrah and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

India's ace pacer Bumrah's favorite footballer is the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He is known for his aggressive and goal scoring abilities

15 Nov, 2022

Rohit Sharma and David Beckham

Indian skipper's favorite footballer is the English legend and star mid-fielder David Beckham

15 Nov, 2022

AB de Villiers & Lionel Messi

Cricket's Mr. 360 likes PSG star Lionel Messi

15 Nov, 2022

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

King Kohli favorite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo. Both of them have similar approach in their respective games.

15 Nov, 2022

