Cricketers To Captain India In All Formats
04 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli was India’s full-time captain from 2017 to 2021. During this time, he led India in al three formats in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Before Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni led India in all formats. In fact, he is the only captain in the world to lead his to T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy titles.
Virender Sehwag was first captain to lead India in all three formats. He led India in one T20I, 12 ODIs and four Tests before retiring in 2015.
KL Rahul is the final name in the list to captain India in all three formats. He led India in three Tests, one T20I and eight ODIs.
Ajinkya Rahane is another name who led India in all three formats. Under his leadership, India won the famous Border Gavaskar Trophy beating Australia in Australia in 2021.
Current India captain Rohit Sharma is leading in all three formats. He was the India captain in ODI World Cup 2023 and will lead in T20 World Cup in June.
Before these names, there were several great captains who led India in ODIs and Tests but that time there was no T20 cricket.
