Cricketers To Play 100-Plus Matches In All Formats
09 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Ross Taylor (New Zealand) – Test: 112, ODI: 236, T20I: 102
Virat Kohli (India) – Test: 113, ODI: 292, T20I: 117
David Warner (Australia) – Test: 112, ODI: 161, T20I: 103
Tim Southee (New Zealand) – Test: 100, ODI: 161, T20I: 123
In the ongoing week, as many as four players played their 100th Test matches. They are Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Playing 100 games in one format requires an extreme amount of hard work from a player.
Modern-day cricket demands a lot of things from a player to survive longer at the international level. Fitness has become one of the biggest parameters of ability and talent.
