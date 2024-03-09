Cricketers To Play 100-Plus Matches In All Formats

09 Mar, 2024

Koushik Paul

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) – Test: 112, ODI: 236, T20I: 102

Virat Kohli (India) – Test: 113, ODI: 292, T20I: 117

David Warner (Australia) – Test: 112, ODI: 161, T20I: 103

Tim Southee (New Zealand) – Test: 100, ODI: 161, T20I: 123

In the ongoing week, as many as four players played their 100th Test matches. They are Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Playing 100 games in one format requires an extreme amount of hard work from a player.

Modern-day cricket demands a lot of things from a player to survive longer at the international level. Fitness has become one of the biggest parameters of ability and talent.

