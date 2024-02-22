Anil Kumble played while injured in 2002.
Yuvraj Singh overcame illness and played a winning knock against the West Indies in the group-stage match of the 50-over World Cup.
Dhoni was batting at 96 and he was very tired around that time. With the task of wicket-keeping later in the day in his mind, MS Dhoni put a pack of ice bags on his back for some cooling.
Shaheen Shah Afridi played T20 World Cup 2022 during a knee injury and he took Pakistan in the final of the marquee event.
Rohit Sharma played against Bangladesh after a thumb injury.
During RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2016 when Virat suffered a serious injury on his left hand. He left the match for some medical help and came back on the ground with some tapes in his hand.
Mohammed Shami played the whole ODI World Cup with a knee injury.
