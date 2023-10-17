Cricketers Who Played For Two Countries In The ODI and T20 World Cups
Roelof van der Merwe played T20 cricket for South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup
Roelof van der Merwe played for the Netherlands in the 2016 T20 World Cup
Dirk Nannes featured for Netherlands in the 2009 T20 World Cup
In later years Dirk Nannes represented Australia in the 2010 T20 World Cup
David Wiese first played for South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup
Later in 2021 David Wiese played for Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup
Former England captain Eoin Morgan represented Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup
In later years Eoin Morgan represented England in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups
Ed Joyce first played for England in the 2007 ODI World Cup
Ed Joyce went on to play for Ireland in the 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cup matches
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Indian-Origin Cricketers Playing For Other Teams