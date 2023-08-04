Aaron Finch To Murali Vijay - Cricketers Who Retired In 2023
04 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch ended his international career in February 2023.
Bengal stalwart, Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2023. He also has a century to his name in India colours against West Indies in an ODI.
One of most attacking Indian openers, Murali Vijay called it quits in February 2023 after he lost his place in the national Test team and in the IPL.
Another South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was the first player to retire from international cricket in 2023.
2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on February 3, 2023.
Former South African opener Hashim Amla was active in county cricket in 2022. He announced retirement in 2023 and joined MI Cape Town as a batting coach.
Ambati Rayudu, who had already retired from international cricket, finally bid adieu after Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title.
Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian ended his career from all formats of the game after Big Bash League 2023.
