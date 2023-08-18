Cricketers Who Turned From Rich To Poor

Arshad Khan (Pakistan) played 9 Tests and 58 ODIs till 2006. Khan now resides in Sydney and drives Uber Taxi over there.
Chris Cairns (New Zealand) played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs. In 2013, he was hit by match-fixing allegations and the costs of legal proceedings hit him. He started cleaning bus shelters to meet his financial needs.
Adam Hollioake (England) played 4 Tests and 35 ODIs. After retirement, he went on to pursue a family business and by 2011 was declared bankrupt. Hollioake then turned into MMA.
Matthew Sinclair (New Zealand) played 33 Tests and 54 ODIs. He retired from international cricket in 2013 and was jobless for some time. The Financial woes hit his married life as well.
Janardhan Navle (India) played 2 Tests. He was India's first wicketkeeper and reports suggest that Navle spent his last days as a beggar on the Bombay-Pune Highway.
Suraj Randiv (Sri Lanka) played 12 Tests and 31 ODIs. He played the 2011 World Cup final and was a part of CSK in IPL. However, he moved to Australia and is a bus driver now.
