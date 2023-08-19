Cricketers With 500 T20I Runs Against Multiple Teams
Virat Kohli and three other players who smashed 500+ T20I runs against multiple sides.
Virat Kohli scored 500 runs against Australia, England and West Indies.
Virat Kohli will now be seen in action against Pakistan in Asia Cup opener clash.
Babar Azam also comes in the tally as he scored 500 runs against England, New Zealand and West Indies.
Babar Azam is currently playing in Lanka Premier League.
Rohit Sharma scored 500 T20I runs against two teams that are New Zealand and West Indies.
Rohit Sharma is currently on rest missing the T20I series against Ireland.
In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah leading the side against Ireland.
Aaron Finch also managed to score 500 runs against England and India.
