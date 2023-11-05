Cricketers With ODI 50s For India On Their Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar 134 vs Australia, Sharjah 1998 (25th birthday)
Vinod Kambli 100* vs England, Jaipur 1993 (21st birthday)
Navjot Sidhu 65* vs West Indies, Mumbai WS 1994 (31st birthday)
Ishan Kishan 59 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS 2021 (23rd birthday)
Yusuf Pathan 50* vs England, Indore 2008 (26th birthday)
Virat Kohli 50* vs South Africa, Kolkata 2023 (35th birthday)
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli turned 35 on November 5 during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.
