Cricketers With ODI 50s For India On Their Birthday

05 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

Sachin Tendulkar 134 vs Australia, Sharjah 1998 (25th birthday)

Vinod Kambli 100* vs England, Jaipur 1993 (21st birthday)

Navjot Sidhu 65* vs West Indies, Mumbai WS 1994 (31st birthday)

Ishan Kishan 59 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS 2021 (23rd birthday)

Yusuf Pathan 50* vs England, Indore 2008 (26th birthday)

Virat Kohli 50* vs South Africa, Kolkata 2023 (35th birthday)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli turned 35 on November 5 during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.

