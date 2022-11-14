In 19 World Cup games, Lionel Messi has scored 6 goals and assisted on 5 occasions. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 times in 17 matches, with 2 assists to his name.
Messi finished runners-up with Argentina in 2014 World Cup. Ronaldo's best finish with Portugal came in 2006, when they reached the semi-final stage. Portugal finished 4th.
Out of the two only Cristiano Ronaldo has a hattrick in the World Cup. He smashed a hattrick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup against Spain.
Lionel Messi is the only player to score in his teens, 20s and in 30s. Both of them will be playing in their 5th World Cup.
Out of the two only Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball, i.e, the Best Player of the Tournament Award in 2014 FIFA World Cup.
