Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: CR7’s Stunning Records

05 Feb, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his birthday on February 5. He turned 39 on February 5, 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of most international caps in the men's football. He has played 205 international matches for Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the first footballer to record 800 senior level goals (for club and country combined). Ronaldo achieved the feat while playing for Manchester United played in an EPL against Arsenal in 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo stands alone at the top of the world football with the most goals scored by a player. Ronaldo has fired in 128 international goals to hold this record.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive international tournaments in the men's football.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 hat-tricks for Portugal's senior men's team.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the first male player to score in five World Cups. He achieved the feat in Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Ghana.
At 183 UCL appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of playing in the most matches in the UEFA Champions League.
