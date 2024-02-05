Cristiano Ronaldo Education Qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed as one of the greatest football players in history

Cristiano Ronaldo never completed his schooling

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped out of his high school

There is a famous incident of him throwing a chair at his teacher out of anger

Cristiano Ronaldo was not impressive in academics

However, he was renowned among his fellow students for his astonishing Football skills

