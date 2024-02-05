Cristiano Ronaldo Education Qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed as one of the greatest football players in history
Cristiano Ronaldo never completed his schooling
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped out of his high school
There is a famous incident of him throwing a chair at his teacher out of anger
Cristiano Ronaldo was not impressive in academics
However, he was renowned among his fellow students for his astonishing Football skills
