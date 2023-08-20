Cristiano Ronaldo's Major Source Of Income
Almost 40 per cent of Ronaldo's earnings come from his endorsements. He is associated with big brands like Tag Heuer, Clean Haircare, Herbal Life, Nike, etc.
Ronaldo has a lifetime deal with Nike as he gets paid $20 million annually.
Ronaldo has invested a hefty amount of money in his trademark brand CR7.
Ronaldo's mansions are also one of his biggest investments by him. He also owns an apartment in Trump Tower, New York worth $18.5 million. He owns a Marbella villa in Malaga worth $1.6 million.
Currently, Ronaldo lives in he lives in Gran Madre de Dio villa, Turin, Italy.
When it comes to cars' Ronaldo owns Buggati's flagship Chiron, Lamborghini's Aventador LP 700-4, Aston Martin DB9 and, of course, his collection of Ferraris, which include 599 GTO, F430, and a 599 GTB Fiorano.
The Portgual footballer also owns a Jet which has a kitchen, two bathrooms as well as 18 seats that can be folded to make nine beds.
Cristiano Ronaldo also owns a Yacht, where he often seen chilling with his family.
