DC have qualified for the playoffs on 6 occasions. But Delhi has never won the trophy.
Kolkata Knight Riders reached the top 4 spot 6 times. The franchise won the tournament two times (2012 and 2014).
RCB have reached the playoffs for 8 times.
The franchise is still looking for their maiden IPL title.
This is the 10th time that MI reaches the IPL playoffs.
MI is the most successful franchise in cash-rich league as the lifted the trophy for 5 times.
Chennai Super Kings qualified 12 times in IPL playoffs.
MS Dhoni-led CSK have won the title for four times.
