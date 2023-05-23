DC have qualified for the playoffs on 6 occasions. But Delhi has never won the trophy.

23 May, 2023

Sunny Daud

Kolkata Knight Riders reached the top 4 spot 6 times. The franchise won the tournament two times (2012 and 2014).

RCB have reached the playoffs for 8 times.

The franchise is still looking for their maiden IPL title.

This is the 10th time that MI reaches the IPL playoffs.

MI is the most successful franchise in cash-rich league as the lifted the trophy for 5 times.

Chennai Super Kings qualified 12 times in IPL playoffs.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have won the title for four times.

