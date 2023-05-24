Yes, this is Crowne Plaza Chennai where MS Dhoni Stay while he is in the town.
CSK squad also stays in the same hotel. This gesture by Crowne Plaza is enough to showcase their love for the franchise.
The staff never forgets to welcome the CSK skipper as you can see in this photo.
Shradul Thakur and Robin Uthappa were also there in Crowne Plaza during old IPL days.
Legendary Cricketer Ravi Shastri also loves to stay in the same hotel.
Yes, Kapil Dev was also there at Crowne Plaza.
MS Dhoni's gesture toward the hotel will make your day.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Players to Watch In Eliminator Match